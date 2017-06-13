Cards bolster bullpen, officially release Peralta

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals made a handful of roster maneuvers ahead of Tuesday’s doubleheader, calling up two pitchers and demoting infielder Paul DeJong.

Reliever Sam Tuivailala will take DeJong’s place on the 25-man roster, his fourth trip along I-55 this season.

In the 10 games he’s pitched for the Cardinals this year, Tuivailala has a 3.27 ERA with eight strikeouts over 11 innings.

DeJong performed well in his first taste of the majors, debuting with a homer in his first at bat and getting a hit in eight of the 12 games in which he played. But his average steadily declined down to .244, and struck out 13 times without drawing a walk.

With Kolten Wong returning to action from the disabled list, DeJong’s opportunity for playing time was drastically reduced. He will rejoin Memphis.

The second call-up is Marco Gonzales, whose stay with the team will be temporary. Per MLB rules, clubs are allowed to expand their rosters to 26 players for doubleheaders. Gonzales, who was tapped to start the night game Tuesday, will join the team for the night before returning to Memphis.

Gonzales hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2015, a start in which he lasted just 2.2 innings and allowed four runs. He missed 2016 due to injury, and returned this May from Tommy John surgery he underwent last year.

In five starts at Triple-A this season, Gonzales has a 3.26 ERA with 24 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP.

The Cardinals officially granted Jhonny Peralta his unconditional release Tuesday. Unable to find a trade partner interested in the 35-year-old, St. Louis designated Peralta for assignment last week. Once he cleared waivers, they granted him his release, allowing him to pursue free agency.

The move means the Cardinals are obligated to pay the remainder of Peralta’s $10 million salary for this season.