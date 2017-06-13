Public Health Dept: Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in St. Louis County

The health department for St. Louis County is reporting mosquitoes in the area have tested positive for the virus.

The department made the announcement Tuesday.

Dr. Faisal Khan said the emergence of West Nile in positive mosquito tests are a reminder of the importance of preventative measures.

"Even though serious West Nile cases in humans are rare, it is important to minimize exposure, " Dr. Khan said in a press release.

Dr, Khan said one way to minimize the exposure is to eliminate mosquitoes' opportunity to multiply. These countermeasures include getting rid of standing water around the home, filling any holes with sand or dirt, changing the water in bird baths, and by making sure all drainage pipes are laid at a proper slope.

To avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes, the public should repair any tears in door or window screens, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, and spray themselves with repellents.

The county routinely collects mosquito samples and will be spraying for mosquitoes, To find out where the county will be spraying, contact them at 314-615-4284.

