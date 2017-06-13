More than 2 miles of WB I-44 into St. Louis to close this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close more than two miles of westbound Interstate 44 into St. Louis this weekend.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, all westbound lanes of the interstate from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the Poplar Street Bridge, and all lanes of westbound Interstate 44 and southbound Interstate 55 from the Poplar Street Bridge to the Interstate 44/55 split will be closed.

MoDOT also plans to close the Interstate 70 express lanes, ramp from Washington Avenue to westbound Interstate 44, South Memorial Drive ramp to westbound Interstate 44/southbound Interstate 55, ramp from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to southbound Interstate 55/westbound Interstate 44 and the ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to Walnut/eastbound Interstate 44 starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Due to the closure, drivers will only be able to continue onto Interstate 70 to the Stan Musical Veterans Memorial Bridge or exit to Tucker.

To detour from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to southbound Interstate 55/westbound Interstate 44, drivers are advised to continue on Interstate 64 and exit at 21st Street/Market. Once they exit, drivers should take Market to Jefferson south to the Interstate 44 interchange.

Drivers who need to detour from Interstate 70/westbound Interstate 44 should take Tucker to Lafayette to the Interstate 55/44 interchange.

During the closure, crews will be removing and replacing pavement at the bottom of the Poplar Street Bridge ramp to westbound Interstate 44/southbound Interstate 55. They will also be replacing joints along the bridge over 3rd Street.

All work is weather permitted.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

