Lawmakers seek historic site designation for Ste. Genevieve

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (AP) - Members of Missouri's congressional delegation are renewing efforts to designate the Mississippi River town of Ste. Genevieve as a national historic site.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, Republican Sen. Roy Blunt and Republican Rep. Jason Smith on Monday introduced legislation to establish the Ste. Genevieve National Historic Site and designate it as part of the National Park Service.

Ste. Genevieve was settled by the French in the early 1700s and is Missouri's oldest town.

The lawmakers introduced similar legislation last year. Congressional approval could mean federal funds for cultural programs and building preservation. Local officials also hope National Parks Service designation will help draw more visitors to the town of 4,500 residents, about 60 miles south of St. Louis.

