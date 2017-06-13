Charter Communications holding hiring event Wednesday - KMOV.com

Charter Communications holding hiring event Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Charter Communications has a plan to hire 20,000 workers across the country, 100 of them being based in Bridgeton. 

To make that plan a reality, Charter is holding a hiring event this Wednesday in St. Louis. 

On June 14, Charter Communications is holding a career fair at the Holiday Inn at 10709 Watson Road. The fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and those wishing to attend are required to dress in professional attire. 

Hiring managers will be on-site, Charter said. 

To qualify for an interview, Charter said applicants should bring current resumes and be able to demonstrate computer proficiency. 

