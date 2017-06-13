Cops: Suspect in 3 deaths may be involved in 2 more killings - KMOV.com

Cops: Suspect in 3 deaths may be involved in 2 more killings

By Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (AP) - A man suspected of killing a mother and her two college-age daughters may also have been involved in the slayings of a married couple in a nearby city, police said Tuesday.

The 45-year-old suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday after a standoff in Brunswick, south of Cleveland.

The bodies of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer, were found Sunday night in a North Royalton home. Taylor Pifer was a fashion design student at Kent State, and Kylie was a biology student at Bowling Green State.

Police said it appears all three suffered gunshot wounds.

A husband and wife were found dead Monday at a home in nearby North Canton hours before the standoff began.

Police identified them as 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John and 64-year-old Roberta Ray John. They were found after the couple's son tried and failed to reach them. The cause of their deaths has not been issued.

North Royalton Detective Dave Loeding says the suspect possessed evidence linking him to the deaths of the couple, Cleveland.com reported.

Police say the suspect had a handgun and was subdued with a stun gun. They say a woman who was in the house with the suspect during the eight-hour-plus standoff left unharmed.

No information has been released about a possible motive.

