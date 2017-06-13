For the first time in almost 100 years, a total solar eclipse will visible on Aug. 21

After nearly a century--99 years to be exact--the United States will experience a total solar eclipse near the end of the summer.

The total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, which will cast a short shadow on the Earth. However, the length of the shadow's presence and the start time for the eclipse will vary depending on location.

But everyone will be able to see it on Aug. 21.

For instance, in downtown St. Louis, the total eclipse will occur around 11:18 a.m., while those in Nashville will see the total eclipse at 1:27 p.m.

Google and UC Berkeley created a simulator to predict the times of each eclipse stage.

