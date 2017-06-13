American Eagle CU offering free day of shredding

It's important to shred financially-sensitive or personal documents, and to assist with the task of doing so, American Eagle Credit Union is offering their resources.

The credit union is holding a Free Shred Day to those in the St. Louis Community. From 8:30 a.m. until noon on June 17, anyone in the community can visit the five American Eagle locations and shred their documents. The locations include Crestwood, St. Louis Hills, Des Peres, Arnold, and Shiloh, Ill., across the river.

American Eagle said large metal clips should be removed from the documents before shredding. However, paper clips and staples are fine.

