Investigation underway after man shot in Dutchtown neighborhood

Police on scene of a shooting in the Dutchtown neighborhood Tuesday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in the Dutchtown neighborhood Tuesday.

The victim, described as being in his late 20’s, was shot in the stomach and arm in the 3700 block of Delor around 5:50 a.m.

The victim was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital.

No other information has been released.

