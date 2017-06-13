Cardinals, Red Cross to hold blood drive in various St. Louis locations beginning June 13

When the St. Louis Cardinals do their work on the field, fans will be doing their part off of it.

Collaborating with Fox Sports Midwest and the Red Cross, the Cardinals will be holding blood drives throughout the area during their 3-game series against the Brewers. Those wishing to donate blood are encouraged to schedule an appointment through the Blood Donor App, or by visiting the Red Cross' website and entering the code: CARDS. Blood donors can also call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Donors who attempt to give blood will be given a special T-Shirt for their efforts. Those who donate are asked to bring their ID card or blood donor card with them to their respective blood drive.

The blood drive begins today and runs through June 15.

To view the full list of locations, head to the Cardinals website.

