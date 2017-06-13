Jerseyville officer shot, suspect dead after exchanging gunfire, police say

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Jerseyville, Illinois police officer was shot and a suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire overnight.

Just after 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers received a burglar alarm call at DJ's Bar and Grill, located at 117 West Prairie Street. When the officer arrived, a male suspect was seen running from the business. The officer chased the suspect on foot to an area off of Carpenter Road.

During the foot pursuit, while between several homes, the suspect fired gunshots at the officer, hitting him at least twice, according to Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby. The officer then returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

The officer was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital, where Chief Blackorby said he was alert at last check. Other details regarding his condition have not been released.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased. No other information regarding the suspect have been released.

Illinois State Police investigators have been called in to assist with the investigation.

