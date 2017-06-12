Cattle that wandered city streets to have new home soon

Six cattle that ran through the streets of St. Louis after escaping a slaughterhouse will soon have a new home.

The cattle escaped the Star Packing slaughterhouse in north St. Louis in late March.

After the incident, Gentle Barn, an animal sanctuary took them in with plans to find the cattle a permanent home.

The sanctuary raised more than $400,000 through GoFundMe, and have secured a property in St. Louis City which will eventually be the cattle’s permanent home.

