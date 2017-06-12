St. Louis' abandoned buildings may soon be renovated

At a town hall on the city's north side, the vacant properties are being marketed as an investment opportunity, bought at auction and rehabbed into rental property. (Credit: KMOV)

Turning St. Louis' thousands of abandoned buildings into homes again will take some money and sweat on the part of residents.

At a town hall on the city's north side, the vacant properties are being marketed as an investment opportunity, bought at auction and rehabbed into rental property.

"The goal today is to get everybody the resources," says Bran-Dee Jelks of A Firm Foundation.

The abandoned and vacant buildings are seen as helping to promote crime in the city and drag down neighborhoods.

"Imagine what it's doing to the mindsets of young people who have to see that every single day," says State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed.

