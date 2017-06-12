Teen to stand trial as adult in murder of 72-year-old man visiting from NY

A 17-year-old man charged with second degree murder, two counts of first degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and stealing will stand trial as an adult. (Credit: KMOV)

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man visiting St. Louis from New York.

Richard Donaldson of the 1700 block of Prima Vera was taken into custody on Feb. 12 relative to a robbery that occurred on Feb. 10 in the 3200 block of Samuel Sheppard and a homicide that occurred the same day in the 3800 block of Juniata in St. Louis.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a shooting on Feb. 10, and upon their arrival, found 72-year-old Kenneth Spalter on the ground, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was conveyed to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A second victim, a 71-year-old female, was also involved but was not injured.

The couple was visiting from New York for the birth of their grandchild.

Investigators said the victims were exiting their parked car when two suspects approached them and demanded their car keys.

During the incident, a struggle ensued between Spalter and the suspects. Spalter was then shot, and both suspects fled on foot.

Two days later, Donaldson was taken into police custody in the 4500 block of Pope relative to an armed robbery. During the robbery, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was taken, and upon further investigation, it was determined the vehicle was connected to the murder of Spalter.

Donaldson is facing charges of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and stealing. He will stand trial as an adult.

Donaldson is in police custody but the second suspect remains at-large.

Donaldson is currently being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.