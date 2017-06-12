St. Louis Public schools looking to hire 20 teachers for upcoming year

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Public Schools is searching for at least 20 teachers for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.

To help recruit new teachers, there will be several planned community events in St. Louis.

The first event will kick off Tuesday night at the St. Louis Public Library on Olive St. at 6:30 p.m.

Recruiters are looking to hire teachers various subjects including English, math, and science.

