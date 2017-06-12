Suspect accused of attacking man with metal pipe remains at-large

St. Louis Police are searching for an attacker who used a metal pipe to take down a victim on Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Union Boulevard near Harney Avenue in North St. Louis.

Police say the victim got into an argument with the suspect in a parking lot when that suspect pulled out a metal pipe and hit him in the head.

The suspect then fled in a red minivan.

The victim had a severe laceration to his head and was rushed to a hospital.

He was listen in critical but stable condition.

