Tips for beating the heat

As summer temperatures rise, it is critical to know how to beat the heat.

Experts at Barnes-Jewish Hospital say do outside work or exercise as early as possible when temperatures are cooler.

It is also important to wear bright clothes, not multiple layers, and to stay hydrated.

Experts also say signs of overheating including feeling weak, a headache and slight nausea. 

