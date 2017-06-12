Missouri sued over psychotropic drugs for foster care kids

Two national child advocacy groups and Saint Louis University School of Law Legal Clinics filed the federal lawsuit Monday against the state Department of Social Services on behalf of several children currently or formerly in foster care.
The legal clinic, National Center for Youth Law and the organization Children's Rights say this is the first class-action lawsuit that focuses only on psychotropic drugs given to foster children.
The lawsuit claims Missouri failed to make sure foster children receive the drugs safely and only when necessary. It says the state lacks adequate oversight of prescriptions for those youths.
The Missouri attorney general's office didn't immediately comment Monday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As summer temperatures rise, it is critical to know how to beat the heatMore >
As summer temperatures rise, it is critical to know how to beat the heatMore >
Two people were shot in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood Monday afternoonMore >
Two people were shot in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood Monday afternoonMore >
A mother and father accused in Illinois of concealing the death of a child whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house made separate appearances Monday in different Las Vegas courts.More >
A mother and father accused in Illinois of concealing the death of a child whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house made separate appearances Monday in different Las Vegas courts.More >
Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Belleville, Ill.More >
Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Belleville, Ill.More >