2 shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood

Two people were shot in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood Monday afternoon. Police initially reported a boy was injured in the shooting, but investigators later said both victims are not children.

The shooting happened in the 6000 block of Shulte around 2:40 p.m, said officials. An 18-year-old was shot in the leg. A 27-year-old man was shot in the back.

Both were conscious and breathing at the scene.

