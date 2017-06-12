3 adults, 2 kids injured in head-on crash - KMOV.com

3 adults, 2 kids injured in head-on crash

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
COTTLEVILLE (KMOV.com) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on crash accident that left five people injured, including two children, on Highway 94 Monday. 

Five ambulances transported the victims to local hospitals. Authorities said one victim was transported via helicopter around 1 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

