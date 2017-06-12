Police: 2 people shot in Belleville home invasion - KMOV.com

Police: 2 people shot in Belleville home invasion

Police are investigating after two people were shot during a home invasion in Belleville, Ill. Monday afternoon. 

According to authorities, one victim was shot in the leg and another was shot in the stomach around 1:20 p.m on Glenview Drive.

It's not immediately known what led to the shooting.

