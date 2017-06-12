Brown recluse spiders come out of hiding in summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE/CNN) - A seven-year-old Wichita boy was bitten by a dangerous and sometimes deadly Brown Recluse spider, which caused a welt and rash on his back.

Greyson Bryant-Stucky was playing several days ago, when he found an old Iron Man costume hanging in the closet. The costume had not been used in several years, but Bryant-Stucky wanted to play dress up.

After play time, he went to his grandma's house. That's when his parents noticed the welt -- and then a rash.

Leanne Bryant says she her son needed to see a doctor very soon.

She said it was definitely a brown spider bite,? Bryant said the doctor told her.

She later found out it was a Brown Recluse spider.

If we would have waited, it would have started eating away underneath the skin, possibly creating a divot or a whole, she said.

Bryant-Stucky was prescribed a special medicine typically used to treat leprosy. She said it was very difficult to find the medicine at a pharmacy, but she eventually did so at Dandurand Drugstore.

Every day, she takes a photo of the bite to see if the medicine is making it look better.

Brown Recluse spiders are widespread in Kansas, and people like Craig Betts work to keep them out of peoples' homes.

This time of year, we see a lot of Brown Recluses, in the fact (that) people are moving (to different) residences, buying new homes, doing spring cleaning, Betts said.

Betts is the vice president of Betts Pest Control. With his experience in the spider killing business, he knows a few steps to keeping them outside where they belong.

He says using screens on windows and doors is a good step, plus filling in cracks or areas where a spider could get into a home will help. In general, keeping a house clean will give the spiders less to feed on. He says most store brand bug spray is ineffective at controlling recluse spiders; many times, the spray will kill a spider if it hits the pest, but will not create a barrier keeping spiders out.

Betts suggests a professional if a home is having issues with Brown Recluse spiders. Professional exterminators use a specialized chemical that will kill spiders, if it directly hits them or if the spider ever comes in contact with residue left behind from the chemical.

If its [spiders] left undisturbed, they are going to multiply rapidly and create a bigger problem, Betts said.

If a spider gets onto someone, Betts suggests not to smash the spider but flick it off of you.

He says 99 percent of spider bites come from the spider getting in contact with human skin on accident and it's very rare for a spider in Kansas to attack a human