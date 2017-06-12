St. Louis Zoo to close early Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Visitors to the St. Louis Zoo will have a shorter day on Friday.

The zoo plans to close at noon on June 16 to prepare for its major fundraiser, ZOOFARI 2017. The zoo will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

During the summer, the zoo is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved