St. Louis Zoo to close early Friday

A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near Forest Park Monday morning.More >
A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near Forest Park Monday morning.More >
A Farmington man drowned at the Johnson Shut-Ins State Park Sunday night.More >
A Farmington man drowned at the Johnson Shut-Ins State Park Sunday night.More >
A boil has been issued for part of St. Clair CountyMore >
A boil has been issued for part of St. Clair CountyMore >
A man, who is accused of forcing his wife into prostitution in Las Vegas, admitted to telling her to get into the sex trade but insisted “he was not a pimp and would never be a pimp.”More >
A man, who is accused of forcing his wife into prostitution in Las Vegas, admitted to telling her to get into the sex trade but insisted “he was not a pimp and would never be a pimp.”More >