Suspect in custody following Cold Stone Creamery armed robbery

Creve Coeur Police released this surveillance photo of the Cold Stone Creamery robbery suspect (Credit: Police)

Creve Coeur Police released this surveillance photo of the Cold Stone Creamery robbery suspect (Credit: Police)

Creve Coeur Police released this surveillance photo of the Cold Stone Creamery robbery suspect (Credit: Police)

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have arrested 30-year-old Jacob Clover in connection with an armed robbery that took place at the Cold Stone Creamery in Creve Coeur.

Upon arrival, officers discovered on June 11 around 10 p.m. the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money while being armed with a hammer.

Police said the suspect was last seen leaving the ColdStone Creamery in the 12400 block of Olive Boulevard around 10 p.m.

After a search around the business, police were not able to locate Clover.

According to authorities, no one was injured during the robbery.

Clover is now being charged with first degree Robbery.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved