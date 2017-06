Creve Coeur Police released this surveillance photo of the Cold Stone Creamery robbery suspect (Credit: Police)

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Creve Coeur are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect who was armed with a hammer Sunday night.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the Cold Stone Creamer in the 12400 block of Olive Boulevard around 10 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police at 314-274-2110.

