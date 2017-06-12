Celebrate summer with a free Deep Fried Twinkie from Long John Silver's

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – To celebrate summer, select Long John Silver’s locations in St. Louis will be giving guests a free Deep Fried Twinkie on June 21.

Guests will not need to make a purchase to receive the deep-fried treat, which is only being offered at two markets in the country. According to the company, customers will be limited to one Deep Fried Twinkie each.

In addition to the free Twinkie on June 21, the restaurants will be giving the deep-fried treat as a free dessert with the new Fisherman’s Feast through July 23.

“Long John Silver’s and Hostess® Twinkies® are both American classics”, said Katie Rooprai, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Long John Silver’s. “We are so excited about this new product that we wanted to make sure everyone in St. Louis got a chance to try one.”

