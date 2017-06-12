A female deer tick is seen under a University of Rhode Island microscope in the entomoloy lab (Credit: AP Photo / Victoria Arocho, File)

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The St. Clair County Health Department has the following tips for preventing tick bites:

Avoid tick-infest areas, especially wooded areas.

Wear light-colored clothing so you can easily spot a tick. Tuck pant legs into socks or boots and shirt into pants to keep ticks on the outside of your body. Tape the area where pants and socks meet to help reduce exposure and wear a long-sleeved shirt for added protection.

Spray insect repellent containing 20 to 30 percent concentration of DEET on clothes and exposed skin other than face or treat clothes with permethrin, which kills ticks on contact. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when applying repellents.

Walk in the center of trails to avoid contact with overgrown grass and brush.

Dogs are also susceptible to tick bites and tick-borne diseases. To reduce a tick bite on your pet, the Center for Disease Control suggests:

Check your pets daily, especially after they spend time outdoors.

If you find a tick on your dog, remove it right away.

Ask your vet to conduct a tick check at each exam.

Talk to your vet about using tick prevention on your pet.

Ticks, which can transmit Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, should be removed immediately if they are found. To remove a tick, grasp the head with tweezers where the mouth parts enter the skin, pulling slowly and consistently. The department does not recommend using heat or nail polish to remove ticks because the mouth parts could remain, causing an infection.

Click here for more information from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved