Farmington man drowns while swimming at Johnson Shut-Ins State Park

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Farmington man drowned at the Johnson Shut-Ins State Park Sunday night.

Christopher Watson, 19, was attempting to swim across the Black River when he went under and did not resurface around 6:45 p.m., according to the Missouri state Highway Patrol.

Watson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Reynolds County Coroner Jeff McSpadden.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved