Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car near Forest Park

Police on scene of an accident involving a bicyclist Monday morning near Forest Park (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car near Forest Park Monday morning.

The woman was riding a bicycle when she was hit by the car at Skinker and Forsyth just before 8 a.m.

The woman’s condition has not been released.

No other details regarding the incident have been made available.

