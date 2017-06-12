Lanes of Clark Bridge closed starting Monday

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing lanes of the Clark Bridge starting Monday.

One lane in each direction over the Mississippi River in Alton will be closed in each direction during the daylight hours. Between 6 and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday all southbound lanes will be open, and between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday all northbound lanes will be open.

During the closures, crews will be working to seal the existing bridge surface.

Work is expected to be complete by the end of June.

