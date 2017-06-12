Gov. Greitens takes to Facebook to show support for law enforcement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens took to Facebook Sunday to reaffirm his support for law enforcement.

In his Facebook post, Gov. Greitens mentioned an incident that occurred in south St. Louis, where officers were allegedly shot at with an AK-47 while serving a search warrant. The suspect, Isaiah Hammett, was shot and killed by officers. The Governor also cited a case in Kansas City where state troopers were met with gunfire.

“Law enforcement officers did excellent work and all went home to their families without injuries,” a portion of his post read.

News 4 has asked Gov. Greitens about this plans to attempt to curb crime.

“We are 100 percent behind our law enforcement officers and we’ve been working with Mayor [Lyda] Krewson and her team to see how we can cooperate, the things we can do from the state level to work with the City of St. Louis,” he said. “We’ve also been reaching out to federal law enforcement organizations to make sure we are all working together to address the crime problem in the City of St. Louis.”

Mayor Krewson has asked Gov. Greitens to call a special session for crime but the governor has said if he will. He also said he has not ruled out calling additional special sessions for the summer.

