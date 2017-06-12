Missouri's GOP governor seeking more abortion regulations

By SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Republican-led Legislature is returning to the Statehouse Monday for a special session sought by Gov. Eric Greitens to consider new abortion regulations. Greitens is reacting to a federal judge's ruling striking down some existing state abortion laws.

Greitens is asking lawmakers to mandate annual health inspections of abortion clinics. He wants lawmakers to overturn a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination based on abortion, pregnancies and other "reproductive health decisions."

Greitens says the changes are needed after a judge invalidated requirements that doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, and that clinics meet hospital-like standards for outpatient surgery.

Mary Kogut is president and CEO of the St. Louis region Planned Parenthood. She says there already are strict standards on abortion and a special session is unneeded.

