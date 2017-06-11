Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in north St. Louis

A double shooting occurred at Terry and Euclid in the Penrose neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to officials, around 10 p.m. a woman in her 20's was shot multiple times and was not conscious or breathing at the scene. A man was shot in the side and was conscious and breathing.

Homicide has been requested to investigate this shooting.

More information will become available as this story develops.

