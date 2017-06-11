Father sentenced to prison for baby's heroin overdose death

McKenzie Romero

PROVO, UT -- A Cedar Hills man was sentenced Wednesday to up to five years in prison for the death of his 13-month old daughter who overdosed after eating some of her parents' heroin.

Casey Joseph Cormani, 32, was sentenced to prison for attempted manslaughter, a third-degree felony, after pleading guilty to the charge in April as part of a plea deal.

Cormani and the baby's mother, Cassandra Leydsman Richards, 33, were originally charged with endangerment of a child, a second-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

The couple's daughter, Penny Mae Cormani, died after police say she ate enough heroin to kill an adult.

Cormani and Richards had been staying a short time with another couple in a Provo apartment, 509 W. 1800 North, prior to their daughter's December 2015 death.

Charging documents say both couples were known to use heroin and had been "binging" for several days when Penny died.

