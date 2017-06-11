Annual cookout held for children with cancer and their families on Sunday

Annual cookout event held for children with cancer and their families on Sunday. (Credit: KMOV)

The Friends of Kids with Cancer organization partnered with Seamus McDaniel’s on Tamm Avenue in Dogtown to host a cookout on Sunday.

The annual event is in its 6th year.

Games, live music and raffles were just a few of the fun things offered to the children and their families.

Friends of Kids with Cancer offers more than 24 educational and recreational programs to the children they serve.

