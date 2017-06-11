"Rock the Community" event held at Kiener Plaza on Sunday - KMOV.com

"Rock the Community" event held at Kiener Plaza on Sunday

Posted: Updated:
By Marielle Mohs, Reporter
Connect
Many came out for "Rock the Community" event at Kiener Plaza on Sunday. (Credit: KMOV) Many came out for "Rock the Community" event at Kiener Plaza on Sunday. (Credit: KMOV)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Kiener Plaza was packed with people for the “Rock the Community” event on Sunday.

The event is the first of three happening this summer in an effort to improve relationships between police and young people.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly