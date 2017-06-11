Suspect armed with Taser robs Circle K in Fairview Heights

A robbery occurred at the Circle K on Bunkum Road Saturday night.

Officers responded to the Circle K around 11:30 p.m. for the robbery. Upon arrival, they learned that the suspect stole cash and alcohol from the store and was in possession of what appeared to be a Taser or stun gun.

According to the store clerk, the suspect left the store and headed south on foot.

The suspect is described as a male approximately 45-years-old with grey facial hair. He was wearing a light striped shirt, light-colored skullcap and black pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Fairview Heights Police Department at (618)-489-2100 or Crimestoppers at 1(866)-371-TIPS(8477).

