Cardinals claim Sean Gilmartin, tab Marco Gonzales for spot start

The Cardinals made their latest attempt to find a diamond in the rough when they claimed lefty Sean Gilmartin off waivers from the Mets Sunday. A starter throughout his career in the minors, Gilmartin enjoyed a successful rookie season out of the New York bullpen back in 2015, appearing in 50 games and going 3-2 with a 2.67 ERA in 57.1 innings pitched.

Since that strong freshman campaign, Gilmartin has struggled to gain traction in the big leagues–and has been lit up wherever he’s pitched this season. He allowed five earned runs in 3.1 innings of relief for the Mets in 2017, while posting a 2-2 record with a 7.05 ERA in eight starts.

The Mets had seen enough, and designated him for assignment Sunday–so the Cardinals immediately scooped him up.

Gilmartin will join the Class-AAA Memphis Redbirds roster for the time being, but he could offer another option for relief depth down the road as the Cardinals continue searching for a good mix in their bullpen.

GONZALES TABBED FOR DOUBLEHEADER

The Cardinals have named Marco Gonzales the starter for the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, in what will be the first big league game for the lefty since September 1st, 2015.

Gonzales has battled injuries for much of the time since his arrival to the majors back in 2014. That season, he went 4-2 for the Cardinals in 10 games, five starts, carrying a 4.15 ERA in 34.2 innings. Seemingly healthy again, Gonzales has a 2.97 ERA in six starts and 36.1 innings in Memphis this season. He’ll get the call over Luke Weaver, whose sterling 6-1 record and 1.84 ERA for Memphis this season led to speculation that he could receive the spot start.

Lynn will precede Gonzales, pitching game one of the doubleheader Tuesday, with Mike Leake getting the start Wednesday.

NO DL FOR YADI

Mike Matheny says the Cardinals did not consider a disabled list stint for Yadier Molina as he misses his third straight game Sunday with back spasms. Eric Fryer has started each game in Molina’s absence.

Matheny hopes that with an off day Monday, Molina will have ample time to rest up before the upcoming series with the Brewers. Presumably, Molina would start one game of Tuesday’s doubleheader if he is deemed healthy enough to go.