Union police searching for suspect in grocery store robbery

Police in Union are searching for a man suspected of robbing a supermarket on Sunday morning.

According to police, the man entered Frick's Market on Central Ave around 7:45 a.m. and claimed to have a knife and gun, although no weapons were displayed.

The suspect then fled the scene on North Washington Ave towards the City Cemetery. No one was injured.

Although the suspect was wearing a multicolored hoodie during the incident, police say he discarded the hoodie and was last seen wearing a green shirt.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call the Union Police Department at 636-583-3700 or 636-583-2567.

