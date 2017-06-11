Poplar Bluff police searching for suspects in violent robbery

Police in Poplar Bluff are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed and shot a victim during a home invasion on Sunday.

The robbery happened in the 1300 block of South 10th Street around 3:18 a.m. According to the victim, two black males wearing masks entered her home and demanded money. The suspects took $4500 from her purse, but demanded more. When the victim did not give them anymore money, she was shot by one of the suspects.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-686-8034.

