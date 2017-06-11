Criminals target cars near Delmar Loop

This was one of several cars in the Delmar Loop that were broken into on Saturday, June 10, 2017

Criminals hit the Delmar Loop Saturday night, breaking into at least a half dozen cars.

Several of the victims were people who had been enjoying a concert at the Pageant. One of them told News 4 he believes even more cars were broken into in other lots as well. He said they had to wait for two hours for police to arrive to make a report.

St. Louis City police confirm between five and eight cars were broken into but said the full report was not yet available.

A News 4 team counted at least seven piles of glass in a private parking lot at the corner of North Skinker and Enright Ave.

Joe Edwards, who owns the Pageant, called the vandalism "very frustrating," and said he always has at least 20 security guards working events there. He said it has been a “long time” since he has heard about something like this happening in the neighborhood and thought crime near the Loop was decreasing.