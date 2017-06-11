Local leaders attend anti-violence summit in St. Charles

Several people, police officers and political leaders met in St. Charles on Saturday to discuss new approaches to ending violence.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and State Senator Jamilah Nasheed led the conversation at the anti-violence summit. Their strategies include beautifying neighborhoods, such as making vacant buildings in St. Louis livable again, and making jobs more accessible to former convicted felons.

If you want to be a part of the anti-violence movement, a town hall will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. at O'Fallon Park. Organizers say they will be discussing ways to redevelop the vacant homes in St. Louis.

