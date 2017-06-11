1 winning Powerball ticket sold in California worth $447M

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
Actress Julie Newmar, who played Catwoman alongside the late Adam West's Batman, paid tribute to her co-star Saturday, calling him "the finest Batman ever."More >
Actress Julie Newmar, who played Catwoman alongside the late Adam West's Batman, paid tribute to her co-star Saturday, calling him "the finest Batman ever."More >