Juvenile in critical condition following South St. Louis shooting

A juvenile victim is in critical condition after being shot in South St. Louis early Sunday morning. 

Police say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Texas, which is located in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood. The victim was reportedly shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital. 

The investigation is ongoing.

