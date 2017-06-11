St. Louis police investigating several overnight shootings

St. Louis police are investigating several shootings that happened throughout the city on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

One person is in stable condition after being grazed in the head during an attempted robbery. Police say that shooting happened at the 4900 block of Page just before midnight.

Another victim was shot once in the back and arm at Union and Palm. That victim was conscious and breathing upon police arrival.

Police are also investigating a shooting on the 300 block of Laurel just north of Forest Park, where a man in his 20's was shot in the hand during a disturbance.

All victims are expected to be okay.

