Multi-vehicle accident leaves 5 injured in St. Charles County

Five people, including three children, were injured in a multi-vehicle accident at Highway N and Hopewell Road Saturday evening.

Officials said the driver of a pick-up truck was traveling westbound on Highway N and crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.

The driver of a Toyota Highlander who was traveling in the eastbound lane attempted to avoid the pick-up truck by steering left but the pick-up truck corrected back into the westbound lane causing them to crash.

The five people in the Toyota were taken to a hospital and of the five, one adult and one of the children are in serious condition.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not taken to the hospital.

More information will become available as this story develops.

