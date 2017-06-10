Fundraiser for bowling alley at Jefferson Barracks happening Sunday

The Homeless Veterans Burial Program honors the lives of two men who served in the military. (Credit: KMOV)

There’s an effort underway to build a bowling alley for the new veteran’s rehabilitation building that’s under construction at Jefferson Barracks.

The new center will have all state of the art rehabilitation therapies.

There is a room for a four lane bowling alley but the Veterans Association doesn’t have money for the equipment.

Experts say that bowling is a great sport for veterans who have suffered strokes, amputations or spinal cord injuries.

Once they teach patients how to do something like bowling, the veterans are more receptive to therapies for learning more.

The public can help by attending a fundraiser on Sunday at Concord Bowl in south St. Louis County.

It starts at noon and 100 percent of the money raised will go to help pay for the new alley at Jefferson Barracks.

