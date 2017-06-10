Man,18, drowns at Fugitive Beach Saturday afternoon

An 18-year-old man drowned at Fugitive Beach in Rolla Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victim was on a water slide with his sister and after they both went into the water, he didn’t come back up to the surface.

Lifeguards noticed the situation and started to search. They found him in about a minute and took him to the beach to perform CPR.

Unfortunately, they could not revive him.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

More information will become available as this story develops.

