Water rescue called off, officials determine boat was abandoned

Water rescue gets called off after officials determine boat was abandoned.

A water rescue was called off after authorities found a capsized boat on the banks of the Missouri River near West Alton on Saturday.

Rescue crews were not sure if anyone was in the boat when it turned over.

They brought out rescue boats and a helicopter for the search but they’re determined the boat was abandoned.

Officials said they have not gotten any reports of missing boaters but plan to continue searching on the water and in the air until sun down.

