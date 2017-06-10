Belleville police investigating home invasion

Police in Belleville are investigating an attempted home invasion that happened on Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of West 'A' Street around 11:24 p.m. Although no one was injured in the incident, police say shots were fired, and a firearm was found at the residence.

Authorities on scene received conflicting information from the victims regarding the incident, with one victim stating that there may have been two suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

